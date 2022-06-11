Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. 128,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,607. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

