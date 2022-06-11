Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Sells 69,256 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $481,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72.

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $6.68 on Friday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuvve by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

