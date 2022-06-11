Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $289.22 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $289.22 million and $43.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.