OctoFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,526.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00005896 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $2,526.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

