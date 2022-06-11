ODUWA Trading Up 24.6% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,864.44 or 0.99967385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00027407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00016028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

