Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.
Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
