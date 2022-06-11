Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.