Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Nithya B. Das Sells 1,310 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) COO Nithya B. Das sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $14,239.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,194 shares in the company, valued at $621,698.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 130,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $7,255,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

