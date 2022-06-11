Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $228.71 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $228.71 million and $21.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00073841 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00015988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001233 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00037695 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

