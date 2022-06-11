Oppenheimer Cuts Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $47.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

