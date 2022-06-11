Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

