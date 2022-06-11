Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

