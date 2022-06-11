Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.86.
About Otsuka (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.