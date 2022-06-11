PACK Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.1% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,769,000 after purchasing an additional 189,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

