PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 59,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Mosaic comprises approximately 1.9% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $86,540,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,004.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 816,762 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

