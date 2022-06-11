PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.02. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.39 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.