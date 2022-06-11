PACK Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,350 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

