PACK Private Wealth LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF makes up 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SSLY opened at $42.13 on Friday. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94.

