Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $83,000 in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.04 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $101,370.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,503,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,335.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,119. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

