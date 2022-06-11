Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 700 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 2.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $521.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.07. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $509.55 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.