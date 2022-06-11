Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $1.04 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $211.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

