Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.66.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.96 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 30.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.56%.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
