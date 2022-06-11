Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.85.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $253.33 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

