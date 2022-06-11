PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00197415 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02010884 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00237760 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.