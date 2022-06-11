PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $1.39 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00210106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.02 or 0.02084838 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004540 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

