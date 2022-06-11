Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,650 shares of company stock worth $8,080,231. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

