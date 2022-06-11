Peel Hunt Limited (PEEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Peel Hunt stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.42) on Friday. Peel Hunt has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 235 ($2.94).

In other news, insider Anna Maria Josephine Cavanagh Bentley bought 21,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £24,058.56 ($30,148.57).

Peel Hunt Limited operates as a mid and small-cap focused investment bank in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Research & Distribution, and Execution & Trading. The Investment Banking segment provides equity and debt capital markets, private capital markets, retail capital markets, debt advisory, private and public mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, private equity coverage, and corporate broking services.

