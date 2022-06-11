Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,002 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after acquiring an additional 106,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,558,000 after acquiring an additional 288,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

AMT stock opened at $251.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

