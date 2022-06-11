Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 834,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,435 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,081,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,187,000 after acquiring an additional 742,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after acquiring an additional 717,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.