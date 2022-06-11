Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,910 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $66,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

