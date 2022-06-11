Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,985 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in BCE by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

