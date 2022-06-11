Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,577 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,961 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

