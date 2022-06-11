Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $23.24 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $649.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $621.34 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.75.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

