Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $30.51 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

