Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $4,292,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 253.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $237.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.72. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

