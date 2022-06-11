Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,718 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

