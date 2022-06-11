Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 564,620 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564,620 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $54,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Kylin Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 618,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,346,000 after buying an additional 132,916 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,750,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

