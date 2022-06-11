Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 88,912 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

