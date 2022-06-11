Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.72. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 70,164 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

