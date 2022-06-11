Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

TLK opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,217,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $101,901,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $42,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $29,593,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

