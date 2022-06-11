Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Shares Down 2.8%

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 126 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.62) in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.