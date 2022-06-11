PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 519.4% in May

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 519.4% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PTALF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 189,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,388. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. PetroTal has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

