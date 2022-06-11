Philippe Cloutier Buys 80,000 Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) Stock

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) Director Philippe Cloutier acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,650.
CVE:ECR opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. Cartier Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of C$36.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.
Cartier Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
