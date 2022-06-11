Philippe Cloutier Buys 80,000 Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) Stock

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) Director Philippe Cloutier acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,650.

CVE:ECR opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. Cartier Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of C$36.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

