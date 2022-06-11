Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,395 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of SkyWest worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after purchasing an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after purchasing an additional 278,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 993,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $23.55 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

