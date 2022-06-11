Phocas Financial Corp. Has $364,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

