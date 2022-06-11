Phocas Financial Corp. Has $873,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.