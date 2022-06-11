Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,551 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

