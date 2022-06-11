PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 137,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 321,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 91,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

