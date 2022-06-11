PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, an increase of 665.7% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of PMX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
