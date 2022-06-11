PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, an increase of 665.7% from the May 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

