Piper Sandler Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

GTLB opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

