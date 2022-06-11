Polkamon Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00341128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00409449 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

